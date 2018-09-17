About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man accused of molestation in 2014 convicted

Published at September 17, 2018


MUSAIB MEHRAJ

Srinagar, Sep16:

A local court in Pampore Saturday convicted accused Arshad Ahmad Joo under section 294/RPC, on charges of teasing a girl on the road in the year 2014.
The judicial magistrate 1st class Pampore court Fozia Paul has granted him three months jail term and a fine of Rs 5000.
The accused present in the court has been taken into custody and sent to central jail, Srinagar where he will suffer the imprisonment
The case was filed way back in December 2014 when the accused Arshad Ahmad passed indecent remarks on the girl while she was on her way home. The girl has informed her father who then took her home in his vehicle.
The court order read, “The evidence of a victim of sexual assault stands almost on a par with the evidence of an injured witness and to an extent is even more reliable.” “Just as a witness who has sustained some injury in the occurrence, which is not found to be self-inflicted, is considered to be good witness in the sense that he is least likely to shield the real culprit, the evidence of a victim of a sexual offence is entitled to great weight, absence of corroboration notwithstanding,” it read.
Having carefully perused the record of the case, the magistrate opined that the prosecution has succeeded in establishing the guilt of the accused of the commission of offences under section 294 of RPC beyond a reasonable doubt, as such, the accused is liable to convicted.

