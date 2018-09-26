‘Malnutrition free India people’s collective social responsibility’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 25:
District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, on Tuesday said that it is people’s social responsibility towards a malnutrition free India.
According to an official, Kumar said this at an awareness rally organized by Department of ICDS in collaboration with Health, Rural Development Department, and NRLM (UMEED group) to mark the launch of Poshan Abhiyan.
He flagged off the rally from DC Office Complex this morning.
The official said that the rally passed through Slathia Chowk, Court road, Main bazaar, Bus stand and culminated at Gole market Udhampur. Supervisors, Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, and field functionaries of other departments participated in the rally.
Addressing the participants, the DDC said that the main objective of launching this awareness campaign is to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children 0-6-year age, and lactating mothers over three years. Later, the DDC also administered oath to participants on the occasion.
He also appealed to the common masses of the district to actively participate in the campaign to make the district free from malnutrition.
As per the official, among others present were Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh Assistant Commissioner Development, Noor Alam Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal PO IWMP, Neelam Khajuria Chief Medical Officer, Dr. K.C Dogra CDPO, Yash paul Sharma Tehsildar, Ved Parkash besides other Officers/Officials of concerned departments were present on the occasion.