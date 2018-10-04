About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mallinson lifts open hockey tournament

Published at October 04, 2018 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)144views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

The closing ceremony of Second Greenend Kashmir Open Hockey Tournament 2018 was held on Wednesday at Women’s College MA Road Ground, Srinagar.
The final match of the tournament was played between Mallinson Girls School and Women’s College in which Mallinson Girls thrashed Women’s College by 2-1 goals and won the title of the tournament.
On the closing ceremony, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, Nuzhat Ara was the Chief Guest who interacted with the players. The event was also graced by other dignitaries and sports officials.
Organisers of the tournament said that the motive of organizing this tournament was to promote girls in the field of hockey.
“This is the second edition of the tournament which was organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy (KHA) to boost the young talented players who are keen in playing hockey,” they said.
The players who participated in the tournament appreciated the efforts of KHA for providing the talented players a platform and opportunity to showcase their skills.
They also requested the government for the basic requirements so that it can help them to excel in this sport.
The tournament which commenced on 18 September 2018 was organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council and almost six teams from across the Valley participated in it.

