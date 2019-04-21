Malik’s well being is State’s responsibility: Mirwaiz

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

His condition is serious: JKLF

Reacting to news of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, who is under NIA detention and was hospitalized last night due to his deteriorating health condition in Delhi, Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday said Malik’s well being is the responsibility of the state authorities under whom he was detained and slapped with PSA.

“Deeply disturbed by the sudden news about Yasin Malik being seriously ill &shifted to hospital in New Delhi. As no one is allowed to meet him details are not yet known. His safety &well being is the responsibility of the state under whose detention he is arrested &slapped with PSA,” Mirwaiz tweeted.

Meanwhile, JKLF spokesman said Malik is in a serious condition in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

He said Malik has started his hunger strike against his detention by NIA a day after he was arrested by NIA from Jammu jail and shifted to Tihar jail, New Delhi.

The JKLF spokesman warned Government of India (GoI) of "serious consequences" if anything untoward happened to Malik.

"The JKLF will hold a two-day hunger strike in Islamabad on April 25 and 26, and stage a five-day dharna starting from April 28 outside the Indian Embassy in London," the spokesman said.