Malik’s shifting to Jammu jail

March 14, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

SHRC issues notice to Govt

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Wednesday asked the government to file a report on shifting of JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.

After Malik’s detention on February 22, he was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) last week and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu.

SHRC chairperson Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki issued a notice to Commissioner Secretary Home department asking to file a report with regard to the case.

This was revealed by Ahsan Untoo, who was filed petition in SHRC against shifting of Malik to Jammu jail.

“It is international as well as law of land that whenever any person is detained under any preventive detention, he/she shall be kept in a jail which is near to his/her house and in the environment favourable to the detenue,” reads the petition filed by Untoo.

It was also alleged in petition that despite Supreme Court guidelines, the government violated all the laws and shifted the detenue from Srinagar to Jammu, which is a grave human rights violation.