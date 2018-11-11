About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Malik wants swift action against corrupt elements

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 10:

 Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday advised the state vigilance commission to effectively deal with corrupt elements occupying senior posts in public institutions.
The Governor gave the directions to chief vigilance commissioner P L Gupta who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.
"The chief vigilance commissioner was advised to speed up the processes of the commission to see that the corrupt elements, particularly those occupying senior echelons, are effectively dealt with, if transparency is to be introduced in the functioning of the public institutions," the official said.
Gupta briefed the Governor about the functioning of the commission, progress achieved in disposing off the enquiries pending before the commission and steps taken to enhance the accountability of the administrative system, the official added.

 

