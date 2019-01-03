Malik visits snowbound Gulabgarh villages; seeks restoration of utility services

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 03-
Former minister and senior National Conference leader, Abdul Gani Malik on Wednesday visited snowbound areas of Gool-Gulabgarh area in the Jammu region and called for early restoration of utility services in the area.
As per a statement, interacting with the people of Shadole, Lar Baransal, Gulabgarh, Pain Nar and Dewal villages in the Gulabgarh Constituency, Malik listened to the problems being faced by them and damages caused to various services and road communication, leaving various areas inaccessible.
Malik made a fervent appeal to the Governor’s Administration to depute teams to the snow-bound areas and getting the main utility services restored and supply of various essentials like rations besides medicines in the health institutions ensured.
“Due to chilly weather conditions, many people are suffering, some of them needing medicare and therefore it is incumbent to ensure presence of medicos and paramedics in the health institutions with adequate stocks of medicines in the health centres, he said, hoping that field officers would be issued necessary instructions in this regard.”
Malik sought adequate stocking of rations at the sale-outlets to meet requirements of the rationees, especially in the inaccessible areas even if it entails head-load due to inaccessibility in the wake of disruption in road communication.
He said Gool constituency being remotest in the region needs special dispensation. “This aspect should merit the attention of the administration”, he added.
The former minister also called for deputation of teams of agriculture and allied departments, revenue and animal and sheep husbandry departments besides other agencies to take stock of damages to crops, utility services, livestock etc so that corrective measures are initiated.
Malik assured the people that all their difficulties would be raised at appropriate levels for early redressal, the statement added.