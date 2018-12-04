Malik shifted to SKIMS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 3:
The incarcerated JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was on Monday was on Monday admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SKIMS Soura.
Malik, who was undergoing detention at police station Maisuma, was taken to SKIMS Soura for treatment after he complained of severe back pain.
He was admitted in ICU and a team of doctors are monitoring his condition.
A JKLF spokesman said Malik has been complaining of severe back pain from many days and confinement to a small room has actually aggravated his already fragile health.
“Malik is a chronic heart patient, who has to take blood thinner medicine on daily basis and undergo regular heart check-up,” he said.