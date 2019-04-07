Malik reviews security situation

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik was briefed on security situation in Kashmir post Pulwama at a high level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar on Saturday.

After reviewing the prevailing security situation and arising challenges, Governor stressed the crucial importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation.

He emphasised on the need to maintain and improve synergy between the forces and the civil administration and uncompromising adherence to procedures which ensure against collateral damages while delivering effective counter-militancy responses.

Governor especially stressed the need of a heightened vigil along the IB and LoC, providing adequate security to all protected persons and all important establishments and installations.

Malik observed that the common people should not be put to inconvenience on account of curbs imposed during the movement of security convoys and suitable framework be put in place so that there is no unnecessary restrictions on the travel of civilians especially in emergencies.

Governor underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of people.

The meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home; Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GoC 15 Corps and Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.