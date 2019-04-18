Malik releases logo of Cluster University of Jammu

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik released the ‘Logo’ of the Cluster University of Jammu in presence of Prof. Anju Bhasin, Vice-Chancellor of the University at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

As per an official, Governor appreciated the newly released ‘Logo’ and observed that the Cluster University, Jammu which has been established to augment the existing higher education facilities in the State should strive to be a centre of excellence in teaching and research.



