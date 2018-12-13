Malik released

Srinagar:
Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik was on Wednesday released from police custody after almost month long incarceration, spokesman said.
Malik was arrested by police on 02nd of October and released after 20 days of incarceration. He was again arrested after a few days and released today after almost month long incarceration today. According to the statement issued here, Malik during his recent imprisonment developed pain in his back and was hospitalized twice. “His medical examinations have revealed problems in his valve gradient and multiple stones in both of his kidneys. Despite illness, he was kept in police station by the authorities, which is a glaring proof of their callousness,” JKLF said.