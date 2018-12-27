About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Malik, others released on bail

Published at December 27, 2018


Srinagar:

 Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik and seven others were released from police custody on Wednesday.
A JKLF spokesperson in a statement issued here said that the Additional Session Judge, Srinagar granted interim bail to Malik and others including party vice-chairman Mushtaq Ajmal, Muhammad Hanif Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganaie, Shakir Ahmad Ahangar, Fayaz Ahmad and Basharat Ahmad.
They were arrested on December 17 while leading a peaceful “kill us all” protest against killing spree in Kashmir. “They were bailed out by a magistrate on December 18 but police using its old fraudulent tactics re-arrested them under many frivolous charges including the attempt to murder, and presented them before a court which sent them to 7-day police remand. Today after the expiration of this remand, the case was heard by the additional session court Srinagar which ordered to release Yasin Sahib and others from police custody on interim bail till January 17,” the spokesperson said.

