About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Malik on hunger strike, admitted to hospital in critical condition: Family

 JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik's family Saturday alleged that he was critically ill after he went on a hunger strike to protest against his "illegal arrest” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Addressing a press conference here, Malik's family said they were not allowed to meet the separatist leader and that he has been in a hospital for the past four days and he was refusing to take medicines.
"We had gone to Jammu to meet him (Malik), but when we reached there in the evening, we heard that he has been taken to Delhi. So we returned without meeting him. Since then, we are only in touch with his lawyer. The lawyer, Raja Tufail, was also not allowed to meet Malik," his sister said.
She said Tufail had to get court permission to meet the JKLF leader on Saturday.
"It was then that they (NIA officials) were forced to tell him (lawyer) that Malik was very ill as he had been on hunger strike since April 10 and was admitted to a hospital on April 16. The jail authorities had not informed us about his health condition," they said.
After the news spread that Malik has gone on hunger strike and has been admitted to hospital, shopkeepers in Maisuma and adjoining areas pulled down shutters of their shops and observed shutdown.

 

 

Latest News

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Apr 20 | Agencies
Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Apr 20 | Agencies
Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Agencies
SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says

Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says 'bigger force' want to deac ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Apr 20 | Agencies
Pak seeks Iran

Pak seeks Iran's action against killing of its 14 security men

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

Apr 20 | Agencies
IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

Apr 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India couldn

India couldn't suppress voice of Kashmiris: Pak FM

Apr 20 | RK Online Desk
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Apr 20 | Agencies
Bhopal gas tragedy among world

Bhopal gas tragedy among world's 'major industrial accidents' of 20th ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Malik on hunger strike, admitted to hospital in critical condition: Family

              

 JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik's family Saturday alleged that he was critically ill after he went on a hunger strike to protest against his "illegal arrest” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Addressing a press conference here, Malik's family said they were not allowed to meet the separatist leader and that he has been in a hospital for the past four days and he was refusing to take medicines.
"We had gone to Jammu to meet him (Malik), but when we reached there in the evening, we heard that he has been taken to Delhi. So we returned without meeting him. Since then, we are only in touch with his lawyer. The lawyer, Raja Tufail, was also not allowed to meet Malik," his sister said.
She said Tufail had to get court permission to meet the JKLF leader on Saturday.
"It was then that they (NIA officials) were forced to tell him (lawyer) that Malik was very ill as he had been on hunger strike since April 10 and was admitted to a hospital on April 16. The jail authorities had not informed us about his health condition," they said.
After the news spread that Malik has gone on hunger strike and has been admitted to hospital, shopkeepers in Maisuma and adjoining areas pulled down shutters of their shops and observed shutdown.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;