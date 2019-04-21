Malik on hunger strike, admitted to hospital in critical condition: Family

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik's family Saturday alleged that he was critically ill after he went on a hunger strike to protest against his "illegal arrest” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference here, Malik's family said they were not allowed to meet the separatist leader and that he has been in a hospital for the past four days and he was refusing to take medicines.

"We had gone to Jammu to meet him (Malik), but when we reached there in the evening, we heard that he has been taken to Delhi. So we returned without meeting him. Since then, we are only in touch with his lawyer. The lawyer, Raja Tufail, was also not allowed to meet Malik," his sister said.

She said Tufail had to get court permission to meet the JKLF leader on Saturday.

"It was then that they (NIA officials) were forced to tell him (lawyer) that Malik was very ill as he had been on hunger strike since April 10 and was admitted to a hospital on April 16. The jail authorities had not informed us about his health condition," they said.

After the news spread that Malik has gone on hunger strike and has been admitted to hospital, shopkeepers in Maisuma and adjoining areas pulled down shutters of their shops and observed shutdown.