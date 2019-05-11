About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Malik misusing Governor’s chair to please his boss: Congress

 Strongly criticizing statement of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, regarding former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday said that Malik was “misusing” his position as State Governor in order to please his boss by joining the vilification campaign against Rajiv Gandhi.
Reacting to the Statement of Satya Pal Malik regarding Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in connection with BOFORS controversy, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir alleged that Malik has joined the vilification campaign of the BJP and Prime Minister Narinder Modi least caring for his position as Governor, which prohibits him from indulging in this kind of malicious campaign against the Former Prime Minister who is no more in this world and has laid down his life for the Nation.
He said that Malik is also ware of fact that nothing could be established against Rajiv Gandhi out of the long drawn legal battle spreading over more than three decades despite all out efforts by his political opponents to drag his name without anything proved against him (Rajiv Gandhi).
He said that as constitutional Head of the State Malik cannot comment at his own convenience and whims in a highly irresponsible and objectionable manner while holding the position of the Governor and he has lowered the dignity of his office. It is not his domain so long he holds this august position, Mir said.
JKPCC Chief said that Prime Minister Narinder Modi brought the political narrative in the country to a lowest level out of utter frustration as he has nothing to market performance of his Govt in all vital parameters and utter failure of his Govt on all fronts.
He said that Modi Govt has utterly failed to deliver on the promises made to the electorates in the last election and this part of distracting politics of BJP to divert the attention of the people to escape debate and discussion on the performance of his Govt during last five years, he has encouraged those sitting in the Constitutional Positions to follow him in the vilification campaign against the Gandhi family and Congress which is most unfortunate in the democratic history of the Country.
Mir said that the entire Nation knows that all efforts to malign the image of Rajiv Gandhi in the BOFORS Controversy failed in the court of law in a long drawn legal battle and the BOFORS proved to be the best weapon of the India Army especially during Kargil war.
Mir sad said that after a BOFORS controversy several non-Congress Govts came into power in the country including five years of Vajpayee led BJP Govt and five years of Modi led Govt, but nothing could be established despite all sorts of efforts to drag his name into the matter, it is very unfortunate that Modi as a Prime Minister is indulging in a malicious and vilification campaign when asked to explain the Rafale deal seeking a fair probe into the defence deal Modi has got unnerved over continuous efforts of Congress President Rahul Gandhi to expose the biggest ever defence scam in the country.

 

 

