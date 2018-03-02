Malik-led JRL delegation meets SHRC chairman

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 1:
A delegation of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)-led by JJKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik on Thursday met SHRC chairman Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki and discussed with him shifting of prisoners to outside jail.
A spokesman of JRL said Malik-led JRL delegation visited the SHRC office in Srinagar today and met chairman of commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki and other members of commission.
The other members of the delegation included, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Umar Adil Dar, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ajmal, Rameez Raja, advocate Yasir Dalal, Advocate Surat Shakeel and others.
“The delegation sought attention of SHRC towards the ongoing assault on Kashmiri inmates especially those lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar and expressed serious concern on shifting of prisoners including serving lifers to various Jammu jails outside Kashmir,” a spokesman of JRL said.
He said JRL delegation told SHRC chairman that shifting of inmates and committing atrocities on them is “illegal and unethical” and emphasized on the need of providing justice to these inmates.
“Commission listened to the plea of JRL delegation humbly and asked it to submit a written complaint. The written complaint will be submitted at the SHRC office on Friday,” the spokesman said.
