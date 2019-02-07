Malik leads JRL protest, detained

Srinagar:
Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik led a protest rally at Abi- Guzar Srinagar called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik against the plight of Kashmiri inmates languishing in jails.
According to a statement issued here, the leaders and activists of Hurriyat, (G), Hurriyat (M) and JKLF along with people from many walks of life gathered outside JKLF office at Abi-Guzar Lal Chowk and staged protest against the plight of inmates languishing in jails of Jammu Kashmir and other states.
Holding placards depicting photographs of Dr Qasim Faktoo—who has completed 26 years in jail and slogans against the torture and torment imposed on Kashmiri inmates in various jails and raising slogans in favor of these inmates, the protesters led by Malik marched towards Lal Chowk but this rally was intercepted by police near Press enclave. According to spokesperson Police blocked the roads going towards Lal chowk by vehicles and other barricades but protesters resisted police hegemony and highhandedness bravely. “The protest rally continued despite heavy rain and snow and police using its might arrested Yasin and others and dispersed the peaceful rally,” the statement said.