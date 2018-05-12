Malik, Kalwal released from police custody

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik and Zonal President Noor Muhammad Kalwal have been released from police custody, a spokesman said.
Malik was arrested on 5th May 2018 and relapsed after almost eight days of incarceration while as Noor Muhammad Kalwal was arrested by police on 6thApril 2018 and released after almost 40 days of incarceration. “Both have been released from police station Kothibagh,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Malik has paid tributes to late JKLF leader and ideologue Sardar Rashid Hasrat on his death anniversary today. (KNS)