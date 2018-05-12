About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Malik, Kalwal released from police custody

Published at May 12, 2018 06:57 PM 0Comment(s)519views


Malik, Kalwal released from police custody

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik and Zonal President Noor Muhammad Kalwal have been released from police custody, a spokesman said.

Malik was arrested on 5th May 2018 and relapsed after almost eight days of incarceration while as Noor Muhammad Kalwal was arrested by police on 6thApril 2018 and released after almost 40 days of incarceration. “Both have been released from police station Kothibagh,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Malik has paid tributes to late JKLF leader and ideologue Sardar Rashid Hasrat on his death anniversary today. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top