Malik in solitary confinement, deprived of basic rights: Family

May 04, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, Yasin Malik’s family Friday alleged that he was deprived of his jail rights and was kept in a solitary confinement.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, his family alleged that Malik’s health has deteriorated and he was not been allowed to meet any of his inmates in the jail.

The family said during their meeting with Malik in Tihar Jail, they were aghast to see his health condition.

“His condition is so bad that he is not even able to stand on his feet. He (Malik) told me that he is being kept in solitary confinement and was not allowed to step outside his prison cell,” Malik’s sister said.

The family said in the past two months Malik has faced many hardships.

“He told me, he only see two guards in a day that brings food to him in the morning and evening time.

“We are not against his arrest. Let him be in jail. He has many Acts against him. But he should be given his due rights as a prisoner,” Malik’s sister said.

“We appeal civil society that he should be given his rights. We are worried about his well-being,” she said.

In March, Malik was taken into custody and lodged in Jammu’s Kotbalwal Jail under Public Safety Act (PSA). Subsequently his organisation JKLF was also banned by the Government of India (GoI) under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act 1967.

On April 9, Malik transferred under National Investigatiion Agency (NIA) custody was shifted to Tihar Jail in New Delhi in a case related to alleged funding of separatists and militant groups in the state.

The family said the government would be responsible if anything bad happened to Malik.

“If, God forbid, anything happens to him, the onus lies on the government. He can’t survive long in such conditions,” they said. A Delhi court last week sent Malik to judicial custody till May 24.