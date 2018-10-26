Malik hospitalized

Srinagar:
Incarcerated chairman, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has been hospitalized after his health condition deteriorated.
According to a statement issued here, health condition of JKLF chief deterioated in police custody. “Today Police ha staken him to doctor and after investigations, he was diagnosed with severe intestinal infection.” He has been put on high antibiotics by Doctor and advised to take soft meals and complete rest. After doctors’ advice, he has been again shifted to police station Maisuma, said a spokesperson.