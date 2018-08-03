Malik elected President of Sopore Fruit Mandi

Noor ul Haq
Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association Sopore Thursday elected Fayaz Ahmad Malik as its President.
Large number of fruit growers and members of fruit Mandi Sopore were present on the occasion.
Fayaz Ahmad Malik bagged 374 while Mushtaq Ahmad bagged 327 and Farooq Ahmad secured 236 votes.
The newly elected president assured its members that would work for the solution of problems faced by the fruit growers.
He complained that government has neglected fruit industry and assured that that he would raise the issues at concerned quarters.
The fruit grower congratulated Malik for being elected as President. They expressed hope that he would perform the important and responsible duties of this position.
They hoped that the newly elected president would forge new relations with the members of the fruit mandis outside the state.
Malik had earlier served as President of Sopore Fruit Mandi for seven long years and had not participated in the previous elections.