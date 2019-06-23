Malik distributes DD free Dish Set Top boxes

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Javadekar launches signature tune of DD Kashir

Singh launches Dogri News Bulletin

Governor Satya Pal Malik distributed DD Free Dish Set Top Boxes among identified beneficiaries here Saturday at an impressive function held at SKICC, Srinagar.

A total of 30,000 DD Free Dish Set Top Boxes are being distributed by Information and Broadcasting Ministry in the State.

On the occasion, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, who was present as Guest of Honour, launched the Signature tune of DD Kashir composed by Rahul Sharma which resonates with the cultural ethos of the State.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North East Region; MoS Prime Minister’s Office launched the Dogri News Bulletin which will be aired at 6:15 pm everyday on DD Kashir.

The Governor congratulated the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for taking the initiative of reaching out to the people through Free Dish receivers.

Governor observed that the today’s event marks a significant milestone for making a head start towards achieving the goal of reaching out to the people living in the far flung and border areas through the platform of DD Free Dish.

He said through these set top boxes, authentic information will be disseminated to the border residents where connectivity has always remained an issue.

He observed that Doordarshan has truly lived up to the responsibility bestowed upon it and the Kendra at Srinagar has been performing its duties despite many challenges.

“It is playing an important role by representing the local culture through its programmes and reaching the people with unbiased information, he said.

Governor noted that DD Kashir has become popular in the state because of its good content and adding programmes in Dogri and Ladakhi languages will strengthen the composite culture of the state.

Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, while speaking on the occasion, stressed on developing and promoting regional languages.

He stressed that in order to develop any language, two things are important - the pride felt in speaking that language and the literature of that language.

Singh said with the launch of Dogri News Bulletin on satellite medium, Dogri language would reach people across the world.

He said the composite culture and literature of J&K will also get a boost as Kashmiri, Dogri and Ladakhi languages will be available on the same channel.

K Vijay Kumar and K Skandan, Advisors to Governor, Amit Khare, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Dr. A. Surya Prakash, Chairman Prasar Bharati were present among other dignitaries on the occasion.

Supriya Sahu, Director General Doordarshan delivered the welcome address. The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.