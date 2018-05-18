Malik detained ahead of PM's visit

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 17:
JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was detained by police on Thursdayahead of Prime Minister NarendraModi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 19.
Malik was taken into custody near the JKLF office in AbiGuzar area of the city, its spokesman said.
He said that immediately after the arrest, Malik was shifted to police station Kothibagh.
Prior to his arrest, Malik told media persons outside the JKLF office that New Delhi has choked every space of peaceful political activities in Kashmir.