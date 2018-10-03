Malik detained

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested by Police from JKLF office at Abi-Guzar in Srinagar on Tuesday.
A JKLF spokesman said a police contingent cordoned JKLF office at Abi-Guzar in the afternoon and arrested Malik.
Malik has lodged in police station Kothi bagh.
Police did not cite the reason for Malik's detention but JKLF said the action was taken due to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, which are beginning on October 8.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a boycott of these elections.
Before being detained, Malik talked to media that in democracy people are given space to expresses their views.”
“Participation or boycotting elections is also a democratic right but biggest democracy is practicing a new kind of democracy in Jammu Kashmir wherein no peaceful political dissent is allowed and political leaders and activists are put behind the bars,” he said.
He said that a military and police operation has been launched in the State under the garb of Municipality and Panchayat elections. “Many separatist leaders and activists have been arrested, booked under PSA and shifted to jails outside Kashmir”.
The JKLF chairman said hundreds of youth have also been arrested and they are languishing in jails and police stations within and outside Kashmir.