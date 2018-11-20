Malik detained

Srinagar:
Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik was on Monday arrested by police.
JKLF in a statement issued here said that police this afternoon raided JKLF office and arrested JKLF chairman.
“Malik has been arrested in connection with the ongoing Panchayat elections,” spokesman said, adding that he was shifted to police station Maisuma. Prior to his arrest, Malik while talking to media persons said that “Kashmir has been turned into a police state in the name of democracy and everyone who raises his or her voice of dissent against tyranny is being arrested, tortured and tormented.”
Appealing people to boycott ongoing Panchayat elections, JKLF chairman said that “elections under Indian hegemony are responsible for our prolonged occupation and miseries and thus we should always stay away from this process.”
Malik earlier participated in a congregational prayers meeting held in memory of Aali- Kadal martyrs at Martyrs Graveyard Eid-Gah Srinagar. He also participated in a blood donation camp at Abi-Guzar.