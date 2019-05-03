Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Yasin Malik’s family Friday alleged that he was deprived of his jail rights and was kept in a solitary confinement.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, his family alleged that Malik’s health has deteriorated and he was not been allowed to meet any of his inmates in the jail.

The family said during their meeting with Malik in Tihar Jail, they were aghast to see his health condition.

“His condition is so bad that he is not even able to stand on his feet. He (Malik) told me that he is being kept in solitary confinement and was not allowed to step outside his prison cell,” Malik’s sister said.