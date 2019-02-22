Malik denies enjoying Govt security

‘How can security be withdrawn from those who never had it’
‘How can security be withdrawn from those who never had it’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 21:
Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik on Thursday said that he never had any security from the government, despite being offered several times by the administration.
Addressing a press conference, Malik terming government decisions to withdraw his security a white lie, said that in his 35 years of career in politics, he has never asked or accepted the security from the state.
The JKLF chief was reacting to order issued by the state government directing withdrawal of security of eighteen separatist leaders, including Malik, following Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF personnel killed.
Malik said he had turned down the repeated offers by the police to provide him security.
“How can the government claim that they have withdrawn the security from those who never had it,” Malik said. “I have given in writing that I don’t want any security. Every time they offered me security, I turned it down.”
Earlier, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said that Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and JKLF Chief Muhammad Yasin had never enjoyed any security cover from the government.
“Several people asking about SAS Gilani and Yasin Malik may note that neither enjoys any security cover or another facility from the government. Gilani is under house arrest,” Madhav wrote on his twitter handle.
Malik said, “If the government itself had accepted that we never had any security, then why did they issue such order regarding the withdrawal of our security.”
The Governor led administration on Wednesday said it downgraded and withdrew the security of 18 Hurriyat leaders in the state and 155 mainstream leaders and activists.
The government spokesman said among the leaders, whose security has been downgraded, included Syed Ali Geelani and Yasin Malik.
The statement said the administration felt that providing security to the separatist leaders was wastage of scarce state resources which could be better utilised elsewhere.
The administration said after the move, about 1,000 police personnel and 100 vehicles were freed up to be redeployed. However, both Geelani and Malik were not having any security cover from the government.