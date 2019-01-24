Malik condemns 'brutal assault' on photojournalists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik on Thursday strongly condemned the “brutal assault” on photojournalists Wasim Indrabi, Nisar-ul-Haq, Junaid Gulzar, Mir Burhan and others at Shopian and Pulwama and termed it as “an attempt to suppress the voice of media”.
“Such attempts and assaults are most condemnable and heinous,” Malik said in a statement.
Paying tributes to Muhammad Hussain Hakak , Manzoor Ahmad, Abdul Jabbar Amjad, Muhammad Altaf Mir and others, Malik said in the statement “These great martyrs are real heroes of Kashmiri nation, and their struggle and sacrifices can never be forgotten. The Kashmiri nation is indebted to these great martyrs.”
Meanwhile, terming the Handwara and Kupwara massacres as “a glaring proof of hollowness of Indian democracy”, JKLF chairman said that “killing thousands of innocents can only be termed as act of savagery and these massacres are a reminder of the fact that India has acted as a brutal country for Kashmiris and suppressed the peaceful voices of Kashmiris by its military might.”
(With GNS inputs)