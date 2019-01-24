About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Malik condemns 'brutal assault' on photojournalists

Published at January 24, 2019 08:50 PM 0Comment(s)360views


Malik condemns

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik on Thursday strongly condemned the “brutal assault” on photojournalists Wasim Indrabi, Nisar-ul-Haq, Junaid Gulzar, Mir Burhan and others at Shopian and Pulwama and termed it as “an attempt to suppress the voice of media”.

“Such attempts and assaults are most condemnable and heinous,” Malik said in a statement.

Paying tributes to Muhammad Hussain Hakak , Manzoor Ahmad, Abdul Jabbar Amjad, Muhammad Altaf Mir and others, Malik said in the statement “These great martyrs are real heroes of Kashmiri nation, and their struggle and sacrifices can never be forgotten. The Kashmiri nation is indebted to these great martyrs.”

Meanwhile, terming the Handwara and Kupwara massacres as “a glaring proof of hollowness of Indian democracy”, JKLF chairman said that “killing thousands of innocents can only be termed as act of savagery and these massacres are a reminder of the fact that India has acted as a brutal country for Kashmiris and suppressed the peaceful voices of Kashmiris by its military might.”

(With GNS inputs)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top