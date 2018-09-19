Malik briefed on security situation in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI)
A top BSF official and a senior Army official on Tuesday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik about the security situation and their operations in the state.
"Lt Gen Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding of Army's 14 Corps, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here. Lt Gen Joshi briefed the governor regarding the situation along the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control which fall within the area of responsibility of the Corps under his command," an official spokesman said.
The governor held detailed discussion with Lt Gen Joshi regarding issues relating to connectivity and expansion of road network which is required to connect various parts of Ladakh internally and with the plains, the spokesman said. He also briefed the governor regarding winter preparedness for sectors under his responsibility.
Malik stressed on the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the security forces and the civil administration to meet the security challenges in the state.
BSF Director General K K Sharma also called on the governor and briefed him about the functioning of the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also briefed the governor about various issues connected with internal and external security, particularly in the backdrop of the recent spurt in attempts of infiltration from across the International Border, the spokesman said.