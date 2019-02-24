Malik assumes charge as DSEK

Srinagar, February 23:
Muhammad Younis Malik today assumed the charge as Director School Education Kashmir here.
Muhammad Younis Malik said that strengthening of basic infrastructure, the optimal use of available resources for development of education and resolving the issues of SSA teachers will be his top priority.
DSEK further stressed on the concerned officers and other officials to work with zeal, dedication and honesty to achieve the goals of the department.
Sharing his experiences as DSEK, the outgoing Director Dr. G.N. Itoo expressed his good wishes towards Muhammad Younis Malik for his new endeavour.