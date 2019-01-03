Malik arrested ahead of protest march against Jamia desceration

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested on Thursday in Srinagar to prevent him from leading protests on Friday against the desecration of Jamia Masjid by some masked youths earlier.
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Monday had called upon people to observe coming Friday as “Youm-e-Taqadus” against the desecration of the pulpit of Jamia Masjid.
Descration of Jamia has been condemned by all separatist groups and many spiritual bodies in Kashmir.
Official sources said Malik was arrested from his Abi-Guzar office.
A spokesman of JKLF said Malik was to lead a protest march against the Jamia incident tomorrow after Friday prayers.