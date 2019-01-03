About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Malik arrested ahead of protest march against Jamia desceration

Published at January 03, 2019 05:46 PM 0Comment(s)558views


Malik arrested ahead of protest march against Jamia desceration

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested on Thursday in Srinagar to prevent him from leading protests on Friday against the desecration of Jamia Masjid by some masked youths earlier.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Monday had called upon people to observe coming Friday as “Youm-e-Taqadus” against the desecration of the pulpit of Jamia Masjid.

Descration of Jamia has been condemned by all separatist groups and many spiritual bodies in Kashmir.

Official sources said Malik was arrested from his Abi-Guzar office.

A spokesman of JKLF said Malik was to lead a protest march against the Jamia incident tomorrow after Friday prayers.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top