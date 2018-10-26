Malik accepts forces’ ‘partial mistake’ in Kulgam killings

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 25:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said civilian killings in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district were “partially” a mistake of the government forces who had not sensitised the area before leaving the gunfight site.
“It was an unfortunate incident and should not have happened,” he said talking to reporters on the sidelines of a tourism event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). “The killings were an outcome of carelessness shown both by the forces and civilians.”
Malik said the area should have been sanitised before calling off gunfight.
He said all security agencies had been instructed to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the gunfight sites to avoid such incidents in future.
The Governor said that government forces had also been directed to make people aware about the presence of explosives at the gunfight sites.
“We directed them (government forces) to spread the message through media to educate people to keep away from gunfight sites,” he said. “Politicians and people too have a role to avert such happenings in the future.”
Seven civilians were killed in a blast when an Improved Explosive Device (IED) was left unattended following the government forces’ operation at a gunfight site at Laroo village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased and appealed people “not to go near gunfight sites during operations against militants” in Kashmir.