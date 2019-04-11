Males freely board ‘ladies special’ buses in Srinagar

April 11, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

It is prohibited, will take action against erring drivers: SRTC official

Male passengers are finding it easy to board the ‘Ladies Special’ buses on certain routes in Srinagar, triggering an outrage from women.

A ‘ladies special’ bus stopped near Sangarmal Shopping Complex junction at around 3.30 pm in which the male passengers were already seated and then the females boarded the bus.

Insha Nabi, a student of Women's College MA Road said the government did not keep its promise of not allowing male passengers from boarding the buses.

“Why did the government start special bus services when everybody can travel in these buses which were meant for ladies only,” she asked.

The ‘Ladies Special Service’ was launched in April 2017 within the summer capital. The government had asked the private bus operators to also start similar services for women but they neglected the government suggestions.

A group of female students at Jehangir Chowk told The Rising Kashmir that the special bus service was a good move by the government for the women folk.

“Women especially students face harassment in mini-buses. But now the special buses have become a mockery as male passengers freely board and occupy the seats,” they said.

The students questioned the government’s intention to enforce seat reservation policies. “In every local bus, seats are reserved for women and specially-abled persons but they are of no benefit,” they said.

Another student, Farhana Gulzar, said, “In our state, laws are not implemented as compared to other states such as Telangana where half of the seats are reserved for women.”

She said she travels from Rainawari to Lal Chowk on daily basis but many times males are also allowed to board their buses.

Pertinently, the word ‘ladies’ on some of the ladies special buses could be seen masked, making only the word ‘special’ visible.

An official at State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) said the male passengers ‘may be’ boarding the ladies special buses but it is strictly prohibited. He assured that action will be taken against the driver who will allow the male passengers to board these special buses.

“There are only five ladies special buses catering to a population of more than 11 lakh rupees in Srinagar city,” he said. “We request the government to provide us funds to get more buses for women in Srinagar city.”

Joint Director (SRTC) was not available for his comments.

