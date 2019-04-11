About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 11, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Males freely board ‘ladies special’ buses in Srinagar

It is prohibited, will take action against erring drivers: SRTC official

 Male passengers are finding it easy to board the ‘Ladies Special’ buses on certain routes in Srinagar, triggering an outrage from women.
A ‘ladies special’ bus stopped near Sangarmal Shopping Complex junction at around 3.30 pm in which the male passengers were already seated and then the females boarded the bus.
Insha Nabi, a student of Women's College MA Road said the government did not keep its promise of not allowing male passengers from boarding the buses.
“Why did the government start special bus services when everybody can travel in these buses which were meant for ladies only,” she asked.
The ‘Ladies Special Service’ was launched in April 2017 within the summer capital. The government had asked the private bus operators to also start similar services for women but they neglected the government suggestions.
A group of female students at Jehangir Chowk told The Rising Kashmir that the special bus service was a good move by the government for the women folk.
“Women especially students face harassment in mini-buses. But now the special buses have become a mockery as male passengers freely board and occupy the seats,” they said.
The students questioned the government’s intention to enforce seat reservation policies. “In every local bus, seats are reserved for women and specially-abled persons but they are of no benefit,” they said.
Another student, Farhana Gulzar, said, “In our state, laws are not implemented as compared to other states such as Telangana where half of the seats are reserved for women.”
She said she travels from Rainawari to Lal Chowk on daily basis but many times males are also allowed to board their buses.
Pertinently, the word ‘ladies’ on some of the ladies special buses could be seen masked, making only the word ‘special’ visible.
An official at State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) said the male passengers ‘may be’ boarding the ladies special buses but it is strictly prohibited. He assured that action will be taken against the driver who will allow the male passengers to board these special buses.
“There are only five ladies special buses catering to a population of more than 11 lakh rupees in Srinagar city,” he said. “We request the government to provide us funds to get more buses for women in Srinagar city.”
Joint Director (SRTC) was not available for his comments.

 

 

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

Latest News

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 11, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Males freely board ‘ladies special’ buses in Srinagar

It is prohibited, will take action against erring drivers: SRTC official

              

 Male passengers are finding it easy to board the ‘Ladies Special’ buses on certain routes in Srinagar, triggering an outrage from women.
A ‘ladies special’ bus stopped near Sangarmal Shopping Complex junction at around 3.30 pm in which the male passengers were already seated and then the females boarded the bus.
Insha Nabi, a student of Women's College MA Road said the government did not keep its promise of not allowing male passengers from boarding the buses.
“Why did the government start special bus services when everybody can travel in these buses which were meant for ladies only,” she asked.
The ‘Ladies Special Service’ was launched in April 2017 within the summer capital. The government had asked the private bus operators to also start similar services for women but they neglected the government suggestions.
A group of female students at Jehangir Chowk told The Rising Kashmir that the special bus service was a good move by the government for the women folk.
“Women especially students face harassment in mini-buses. But now the special buses have become a mockery as male passengers freely board and occupy the seats,” they said.
The students questioned the government’s intention to enforce seat reservation policies. “In every local bus, seats are reserved for women and specially-abled persons but they are of no benefit,” they said.
Another student, Farhana Gulzar, said, “In our state, laws are not implemented as compared to other states such as Telangana where half of the seats are reserved for women.”
She said she travels from Rainawari to Lal Chowk on daily basis but many times males are also allowed to board their buses.
Pertinently, the word ‘ladies’ on some of the ladies special buses could be seen masked, making only the word ‘special’ visible.
An official at State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) said the male passengers ‘may be’ boarding the ladies special buses but it is strictly prohibited. He assured that action will be taken against the driver who will allow the male passengers to board these special buses.
“There are only five ladies special buses catering to a population of more than 11 lakh rupees in Srinagar city,” he said. “We request the government to provide us funds to get more buses for women in Srinagar city.”
Joint Director (SRTC) was not available for his comments.

 

 

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

News From Rising Kashmir

;