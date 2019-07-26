Maleeha Lodhi elected as vice president of UN's economic arm

July 26, 2019 | Agencies

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi was on Thursday unanimously elected as one of the four vice presidents of the Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc), the economic arm of the United Nations.



Ambassador Lodhi, who was elected by acclamation after her candidature was endorsed by the 54-member body, will assume the Asia Pacific seat in the Ecosoc bureau.



Norway's ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Mona Juul, was elected by acclamation as the president of the body, replacing Rhonda King of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.