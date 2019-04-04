Male passengers board ladies special buses, females object

April 04, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Male passengers are seen boarding ladies special buses in Srinagar triggering outrage from women.

As a ladies special bus stopped near Sangarmal Junction around 3:30 pm, male passengers were already seated after which women who boarded the bus raised eyebrows.

Insha Nabi, a student of Women's College MA Road said the government did not keep its promise of not allowing male passengers to board the buses.

“Why our government started special bus services when everybody can travel in these buses which are meant for ladies only,” she asked.

The special service was launched in April 2017 within the city. The government had asked private bus operators to also start similar services for women but they neglected government suggestions.

A group of female students at Jahangir Chowk told The Rising Kashmir that the special bus service was a good move by the government.

“Women especially students are facing harassment in mini-buses, but the special buses have become a mockery as they board male passengers as well,” they said.

The students questioned the government’s intention to enforce seat reservation policies. “In every local bus, seats are reserved for women and specially-abled persons but they are of no benefit,” they said.

Another student, Farhana Gulzar said, “In our state, laws are not implemented as compared to other states such as Telangana where half of the seats are reserved for women.”

She said she travels from Rainawari to Lal Chowk daily and many times she has seen that males are also allowed to board these special buses.

An official at SRTC said the male passengers may be boarding these buses but it is strictly prohibited. He assured that action will be taken against the driver who will board male passengers in these buses.

“There are only five ladies special buses catering to a population of more than 11 lakh in Srinagar city,” he said. “We appeal to the government to provide us funds to avail more buses for women in Srinagar city.”