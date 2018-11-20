Malaysian airlines keen to start Kuala Lumpur-Srinagar flights

Ambassador to India concludes Kashmir visit
Mir BaseeratSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 19:
High Commissioner of Malaysia to India, Dato' Hidayat Abdul Hamid who was on a three day visit to Kashmir praised the beauty and the hospitality of the place.
High Commissioner Abdul Hamid arrived in Srinagar on 17 November 2018 and visited Mughal gardens and various other places in Srinagar.
He also visited Gulmarg where he enjoyed Gondola and snow scooter rides.
He said he enjoyed every place he visited and was impressed with the beauty of the Gulmarg ski resort.
Hamid said Malaysians are visiting Valley in good number as they love the place.
“Most of the Malaysians who visit India want to visit Kashmir also. They are happy for their travels to Kashmir as locals are treating the tourists well and ensure that their holidays are memorable,” he said.
He said Malaysian airlines are eager to increase flights to India and also have direct flights to Kashmir, which will further boost tourist flow from Malaysia to this place.
“There is every support from the government to airlines to start direct flights to Kashmir. The better connectivity will not only enhance bilateral relations but also people to people contacts,” he said.
The FAM tour for the High Commissioner was organized Tourism department Kashmir in collaboration with Srinagar based Euphoria Travel Services.
Deputy Directors Reyaz Ahmad Shah and Mohammad Sarfaraz along with trade and travel bodies interacted with the High Commissioner in Srinagar.