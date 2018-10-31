About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Malala to receive Harvard award for activism

Published at October 31, 2018 08:30 AM 0Comment(s)993views


AP/Press Trust of India

Cambridge (US)

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai is being honoured by Harvard University for her work promoting girls' education.

Harvard's Kennedy School says Yousafzai will be awarded the 2018 Gleitsman Award at a December 6 ceremony.

Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognized for her global work supporting schooling for all children.

As a teen in Pakistan, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban.

She later founded the nonprofit Malala Fund to support her work.

Harvard officials say her story has inspired a generation of boys and girls to follow in her footsteps.

Now 20, Yousafzai is a student at Oxford University in England.

The Gleitsman Award provides USD 125,000 for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.

