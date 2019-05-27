Makkah conquest emphasizes compassion, forbearance, forgiveness: Farooq

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘New generation should imbue their lives with teachings of Prophet (PBUH)’

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah in his message on the Fath-e-Makkah asserted that that the day denotes triumph of truth over falsehood, saying that on this day holy Prophet (PBUH) freely forgave his arch enemies, all the years of sorrow and cruel scorn which they had inflicted on him, and gave an amnesty to the whole population of Makkah.

In a statement issued here Party president said that the need of the hour was to follow the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in letter and spirit. “The new generation should in particular imbue their lives with the teachings of the holy messenger and try to inculcate in them the virtues of compassion, forbearance and forgiveness. The victory of Mecca emphasizes on the qualities of kindness and forgiveness,” he said.

Meanwhile party president expressed grief over the demise of distinguished diplomat, intellectual of Kashmiri origin Ambassador Yousuf Buch, who passed away in New York on Friday evening.

Expressing grief over the demise of Ambassador Dr. Farooq said, “Grieved to hear the demise of Ambassador Buch; he shall be remembered for his literary acumen and his extensive writings on the south East Asia. I pay my homage to him and pray for peace to his soul.”

Meanwhile party president also expressed grief over the demise of Ex-IGP Traffic, Muhammad Shafi Wani who passed away the other day after a brief illness at his Jammu residence the other day. Among others party’s Additional general Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal also extended condolences to the grief stricken family of late Muhammad Shafi Wani and prayed for peace to his soul.