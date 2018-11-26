Making J&K Bank as PSU, will affect its financial aspects: Er Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chief Er Rasheed along with party supporters Monday staged a sit-in outside the corporate headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Bank against the government decision, making the bank as a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).
Rasheed, J&K bank was the only autonomous financial institution and the government’s decision to treat it as PSU, will affect the bank’s financial aspects.
The protesters led by Rasheed demanded the immediate rollback of the State Administrative Council decision.