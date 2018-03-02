Making Elephant of a Mammoth

Khalid Bashir Ahmad
Finally, the University of Jammu has admitted to the theft (there is no other legal term to describe the act) of the animal fossil from Kashmir with a bizarre explanation that it was of an elephant not a mammoth, as if that neutralizes gravity of the crime.
“A team of geologists from the University of Jammu visited the site in 2007 and with the help of local people collected the remaining parts of the fossil and shifted them to the University of Jammu”, the Registrar, Jammu University informed the Government in a recent communication.
Earlier, in response to an RTI application seeking information on the stolen fossil, the University had categorically denied its possession. It may be recalled that in 2000, a fossil, identified as of a mammoth aged no less than 50,000 years, and some stone implements were discovered from Galandar, Pampore which went missing in 2007 from the excavation site and later surfaced in the Jammu University.
Following media reports that the Jammu University has denied possession of the disappeared fossil, MLA Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami raised the matter in the State Assembly upon which the Government sought clarification from the twin universities of Kashmir and Jammu.
Both universities have sent in their replies which establish beyond any shred of doubt that the Jammu University has lifted the fossil without any authority or right or giving a whiff of it to its sister university.
I have accessed the letters written by the two respective Registrars. Anybody who has some respect for rule of law would hang his head in shame to observe that a university - the so-called seat of highest learning - has no qualms about admitting to theft and offering bizarre explanation to justify it.
It would be a matter of interest now for everybody to watch how the Chancellor of the University and the Head of the State would react to this act of felony by an institution under his control and, importantly, having him inaugurate in 2013 a museum displaying a stolen property.
By its act, the Jammu University has not only embarrassed Governor of the State but also done the worst disservice to the legendary Dr. D. N. Wadia by naming the museum housing a stolen object after him. This is a blot that the University has advertently thrown on his fair name and reputation.
The Registrar, Jammu University’s letter [No. PA/REG/16/14 dated 6 February 2018] gives over a dozen lame ‘reasons’ to justify the illegal, unauthorized and clandestine removal (which in legal parlance has no other word than ‘theft’) of the fossil from Kashmir.
In summary, the University ‘explains’ that the fossil is of an elephant and not a mammoth. It places all the blame on the Kashmir University and the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums for losing interest in the fossil, belittling its significance and leaving it unattended, resulting in damage to it, and, in consequence, literally forcing the Jammu University to lift it from its excavation site at Galandar, Pampore for ‘preservation’.
The letter argues that since the fossil’s present resting place, the Wadia Museum of Natural History, JU, is “the only museum in Jammu Kashmir dedicated to preservation of articles/specimen/fossils pertaining to natural history”, it must continue to remain there “as the common natural heritage of the world”.
An important question this letter of lame excuse - some of it self-contradictory, some half-truth and some vague – raises is which of the above ‘reasons’ justifies as lowly an act as theft against a sister institution?
Does this mean that if I am not in a position to protect my valuable property from thieves in my home it gives an unconcerned person or institution the right to steal it in the name of its ‘protection and preservation’ 300 kms away from my residence?
Does not the logic of ‘only museum in the State’ suggest that the owner of a humble house prone to burglary, should let the village headman with a palatial house take his jewellery and retain it without poor man ever asking its return? This is as ludicrous as it is gibberish.
The Registrar, Jammu University, it seems, has not updated herself on the State affairs. Srinagar has a state-of-the art museum constructed at a cost of Rs. 72 crore. In comparison, JU museum is a very humble example.
Also, the University of Kashmir has in the Central Asian Museum one of the best spaces suited for display of the fossil. Having said that, let us now do a postmortem of the points raised in the reply of the Jammu University.
In the first place, let me admit, as a layman, I cannot say a mammoth from an elephant but when I Googled to know the dissimilarity between the two, the main difference, I was informed, was that “one is extinct and the other is alive.”
Besides, a well-known paleontologist of India whom I approached on phone told me that a mammoth, unlike an elephant, spotted wool on its skin and had a longer and more curved tusk. The fact of the matter is that no paleontologist has examined the stolen fossil till date (the period includes 11 years since it is held by Jammu University) to tell whether it was of a mammoth or an elephant.
The first and most important thing for Madam Registrar to note is that the characterization of the discovered fossil as the ‘Mamuthus’ was based on the statement of Dr. G. M. Bhat, Jammu University faculty member and erstwhile head of the excavation team, who liberally gave interviews to the Press highlighting this point.
The Asian Age quoted him describing the find “as a 50,000 year old mammoth fossil”. “The subsequent digging”, the newspaper further wrote, “unearthed some implements that Dr. Bhat claimed were seven million years old and “pushing the history of Kashmir back by as many years.” [The Asian Age, 29 November 2000]. Another leading Indian newspaper, quoting him, did the story under the headline ‘Largest mammoth fossil found near Srinagar’ (The Hindu, 9 April 2001).
Further, the BBC reported him as saying that “Not only in Kashmir… it [fossil] must be the largest ever known in the world.” [http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/south_asia/913788.stm]. Another team member, geologist Abdul Majid Dar told the international media outlet, “The basis of our claim [on the fossil age] are rocks above this [fossil] which have been carbon-dated approximately 50,000 years back.”
Dr. Bhat didn’t stop just at that but, as per media reports, even went further to state similarity of the fossil and stone implements to those recovered in the Jordan Valley in Israel.
International news service, Reuters [6 September 2000] also reported: “Bhat believes the fossil must be the largest ever found in the world.”
So, the attempt by the Jammu University to hide behind the difference between a mammoth and an elephant is childish, especially when its own faculty had declared it a mammoth fossil. It is clear how the unearthed fossil came to be known as of a 50,000 years old mammoth.
As regards Kashmir University losing initial enthusiasm about the fossil being of ‘no significance’ and asking for return of its faculty member from the fossil site, is concerned, it is for the Kashmir University to respond.
However, even if we take this argument at its face value, it does not give the Jammu University any legal or moral right to lift the fossil from Kashmir. Laxity, incompetence or negligence on the part of Kashmir University does not confer on Jammu University any right over its property.
If one surfs through newspaper files or their internet editions, one would come to know the reasons why Kashmir University, if it did, must have lost interest. Obviously, Madam Registrar is not aware of the recklessness with which the excavation team head gave interviews to the media or allegedly befooled locals with such ‘groundless and unsubstantiated’ claims about the fossil and the site, like oil, gas and coal could be exploited from the site if enough money was made available to him.
Alleged misbehavior with media at the excavation site and sidetracking the Kashmir University to demand funds from the Government for creating a fossil park (Asian Age 29 November 2001) could be additional reasons.
However, Kashmir University’s alleged loss of interest in the fossil is no justification for its unauthorized removal and seizure by the Jammu University.
The argument that the then Head, Department of Geology & Geophysics, Kashmir University had described the fossil as “of no significance” is a statement that at its most elastic is half-truth, and is quoted without a context. It is an attempt at twisting facts.
I have accessed record, newspaper archives, as well as interviewed the former Head. The Jammu University appears oblivious of the background, content and the correct perspective in which the statement was made. It also appears ignorant of the fact that Dr. Bhat and his team, soon after the discovery of the fossil, had also claimed unearthing of archaeological (stone) implements from the site. The discovery had changed the nature of the site from one of geology to archaeology.
True to scientific and academic temperament, the Head, Department of Geology & Geophysics, KU had written to his Vice Chancellor that “with the reported discovery of the archaeological implements, the excavation site has lost primacy for geological research” and Dr. Bhat may be asked to resume his primary duty at the University.
Does that give the Jammu University right to run away with the fossil from Kashmir University? The Department of Geology & Geophysics, it may be recalled, had been set up at Kashmir University only a few of months earlier and was in its very infancy.
No ‘just-born’ department could afford allowing one of its ‘only 2- member faculty’ to be fully occupied with an unrelated activity outside the campus when more important job of forming syllabi, setting up laboratories and holding admission for the maiden batch of students was at hands.
The argument that the Archaeology Department too had ‘denounced the fossil’, again, is a poor attempt at presenting facts upside down. After going through the letter of the Registrar, JU, I interviewed the then Director Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums on 14 February 2018. He categorically denies having denounced the fossil and asserts that he had been misquoted. He asserts that he had told the media that earlier in 1935 also an elephant fossil was unearthed from the site which is now housed in the SPS Museum, Srinagar.
What the Registrar, JU, however, does not inform us is that soon after the news of unearthing of the fossil and implements was out, the Director Archaeology visited the site to perform his primary responsibility of taking custody of the objects. “The behaviour of Dr. G. M. Bhat was far from decent. He did not let me even touch the objects”, he recalls.
He was told that the excavation team was conducting study on the finds which could not be handed over to the Archaeology Department. “We waited for the tests to be completed to take custody of the objects but it never happened”, the former Director recalled. In the meanwhile, he retired from service and none of his successors, it seems, pursued the matter.
Assuming, though not conceding, that the Director Archaeology had said what the Registrar JU wants us to believe the question remains: Did it justify theft of the fossil and other archaeological implements?
Another justification, to lift the fossil from Kashmir, forwarded by the Jammu University is that with the passage of time initial enthusiasm of the public soon waned and everybody else left one by one leaving Dr. Bhat alone at the site. It cannot go more bizarre than this. How long did one expect the excitement among the people to continue?
The argument gives the impression as if after completing the excavation (which was completed in less than a week) of the fossil and stone implements Dr. Bhat was there at site just for receiving public! That this argument is forwarded to the Government by the topmost administrative official of a university is appalling.
The letter further states that the fossil remained unattended for seven years at the site and nobody bothered to shift it to Kashmir University or elsewhere. Agreed that the Kashmir University and the Archaeology Department failed to do their duty but, again, does negligence of these institutions automatically transfer ownership rights of the discovered objects to Jammu University?
It is a matter of Government institutions failing in performing their responsibilities and calls for appropriate action by the competent authority. It is not a justification for the Jammu University to take away others’ ‘unattended’ property.
For the JU Registrar, 7 years of inattention on the part of Kashmir University is a long period to have encouraged the Jammu University to run away with the fossil but over the past 11 years that it has been illegally held there they are yet to determine its age!
In fact it is not just 11 years but over 17 years since Dr. G. M. Bhat informed the Registrar, Kashmir University (on 7 Oct 2000 to be precise) that he is taking sample of the recently discovered elephant fossil to Jammu University for processing for age determination.
Will Madam Registrar tell us why did Jammu University fail to get the fossil dated so far? All it needed was to write to some national or international lab and get the sample dated in a few months if not in a few weeks.
The Registrar further writes that after his return to parent university (JU), Dr. Bhat, interested in the fossil, kept on visiting the site at Galandar “to see what was happening there.”
Meanwhile, the letter alleges, buildings started coming up at and around the site and the fossil was partially destroyed and disposed of by local people. Dr. Bhat being interested in its preservation, “a team of geologists from Jammu University visited the site and with the help of local people shifted the fossil to Jammu University for preservation and further investigation”, writes Madam Registrar.
In the first place, since when has the law of the land sanctified stealing with the help of local people as a legal act?
The statement, to say the least, is misleading and far from the facts. In the first place, the Registrar JU does not explain why was a JU faculty member so interested in the fossil to frequently shuttle between Jammu and Srinagar and have its darshan when it was the business of Kashmir University or the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums to look after the fossil. Why didn’t he report the damage to the fossil to Kashmir University or the Department of Archaeology or to local police station?
The claim that the fossil was partially destroyed, and hence an alibi for JU to take it away, is only to cover up the damage that it very likely suffered during its illegal hauling by “a team of Jammu University geologists” on the 300 km mountainous road between Srinagar and Jammu.
That the Jammu University is now concerned about the “fragile” nature of the fossil is the biggest joke. Its fragile nature did not concern the University when it clandestinely hauled it all the way from Kashmir to Jammu. The Registrar JU’s letter conveniently does not mention that the “Jammu University sanctioned Rs. 1 lakh for shifting the fossil in December 2006 … A six member JU team led by Dr, Bhat brought the fossil wrapped in plaster-of-paris to Jammu in a truck on January 10,” (Indian Express, http://archive.indianexpress.com/news/shifting-of-fossil-has-expert-fuming/33030/)
Does one need more evidence to establish that Dr. Bhat was not alone in the act? The disappearance of the fossil from Galandar was an operation planned, financed and executed by the Jammu University authorities.
The JU letter further attempts to ‘justify’ illegal holding of the fossil and other implements by suggesting that the objects are housed in the Wadia Museum of Natural History, JU with the knowledge of the then Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir and the State authorities.
Why only the VC, KU and the State authorities? The entire State knows it is there. What the learned Registrar needs to be told is that they also know that the fossil is kept in the Museum after having been illegally and clandestinely lifted from Kashmir.
The letter conveniently avoids mentioning that the Kashmir University had sent a team to Jammu University to reclaim the fossil in 2007 immediately after its theft from Galandar. The then Vice Chancellor, Jammu University assured the team that the fossil will be returned soon after the student agitation, that was engineered to thwart the return of the fossil, subsides.
Madam Registrar might not know but I can inform her that her counterpart at the Kashmir University in his letter No. L (Reply, Calling Motion) REG/KU/17 dated 4 October 2017 (the mentioned date is a typo because the letter carries reference of an email dated 7 February 2018, in whose response it has been sent) addressed to the Higher Education Department, has informed the Government that after the assurance on its return the fossil was kept in the custody of the Jammu University.
The Kashmir University letter nails the lies in the JU letter even as the latter’s communication to the Government contradicts its own stand. On the one hand, the Registrar JU says that Kashmir University had lost interest in the fossil and it remained unattended at the site of its excavation, on the other, it says that the Kashmir University had raised infrastructure there which it dismantled only after the fossil disappeared from there.
Further nailing untruths in the JU letter, the Registrar Kashmir University has informed the Government that he is again writing to the Jammu University for return of the fossil, thereby establishing that such requests had been made earlier also, only to be spurned by the Jammu University.
The contention that the fossil is well preserved in the Wadia Museum and can continue to be preserved there as the common natural heritage of the world is a crude way of asking for condoning and authenticating its theft. Keeping and displaying a stolen object as a world heritage is, to say the least, atrocious, and the suggestion coming as it is from a University, it is horrible too.
The State Government, law enforcing agencies and, above all, the Chancellor of the Universities of Kashmir and Jammu (Governor of J&K) need to take cognizance of the admission to the theft (irrespective of how it is labeled and packaged) of the fossil and stone implements by Jammu University to ensure the stolen property is returned to the KU without further delay.
Meantime an FIR needs to be registered in the concerned police station in the right earnest. The civil society of Kashmir and the Valley Citizens’ Council (VCC), which was instrumental in getting back after decades many important artefacts of the SPS Museum, Srinagar through the intervention of the J&K High Court, may explore legal course for return of the stolen property from the Jammu University. The theft of the elephant fossil from Galandar, it may be recalled, forms part of the original petition of the VCC.
Tailpiece
Ironically, the three persons – one who illegally took away the fossil from Galandar (JU teacher), another who promised to return it but did not (the then JU VC) and the third who now justifies the illegal act (JU Registrar) – are all Kashmiris belonging to its two main communities. Daro kemui phaatwukh, panen paein (A log of wood is split by a wedge of wood).
