Making career choices

Syed BurhanAndrabi
Making Proper career choices, especially when you are doubtful, can create challenges which would seem unconquerable. This is especially the case with beginners because they usually do not have an idea about what they want to do and how to start the new journey.
However, this challenge isn’t as hopeless as it is made out to be because if you are willing to apply a little thought on your skills, ideas and experience, you will enhance your chances of finding an appropriate placement.
You just need to follow some of the suggestions recommended in this article to begin believing it is indeed not difficult to make appropriate career choices in your life.
Choosing a fruitful career
- Analyse yourself
You must make an attempt to learn about yourself before you make any decisions about the type of career choices you need to make. You must consider your values, soft skills, aptitude and interests along with your personality which makes some occupations suitable especially for you..
- Make a list of alternatives
The self-assessment tools you use will possibly generate multiple types of career choices which could leave you confused. At this stage, it is essential for you to remain organized and combine the entire list generated into a master list.
Concentrate on the career choices that have appeared on multiple lists because the self-assessment tools would have considered you as a possible candidate for the career based on your qualifications.
These are the options which should be considered initially. You can also look for occupations that you find appealing while also including careers of which you know nothing about. Include your choices in the master list you prepare before you move ahead to the next step…
- Explore the careers
After completing the master list, you need to begin conducting some research to understand the kind of careers you have managed to find. This exercise will help you to narrow down your list by a large margin. You should be looking for information such as job descriptions and requirements of educational, training.
Gathering information from the market to understand the outlook for the profession and the kind of earnings you can generate, is essential.
- Shortlist your spreadsheet
By this time, you would be ready to begin trimming your master list further. You can begin eliminating the careers you do not wish to pursue after considering the research you conducted. You should have no further than 3 to 5 careers on the short list you create.
Ensure that you get rid of careers which do not have bright outlooks or are unsuitable for the kind of educational background and any other requirements which you lack in. Do not retain any jobs on the shortlist which do not appeal to you for any reason.
- Pick the right choice
The shortlist you created will give you a better idea about the careers left, but will also bring upon you the need to conduct more research and try to collect additional information about the career choices you have made.
You should be trying to contact people who are working in the same profession. The informational interviews you conduct will provide you accurate knowledge about the careers which are remaining on your shortlist. You can utilize your social media network to locate people with whom you can conduct the informational interviews.
- Final decision
You will be prepared to decide on a career choice suitable for you after you have completed all the research that you need. You should be choosing an occupation which you believe will be most satisfying and in tune with the information you managed to collect.
Bear in mind that you have the option of changing careers at any point in your life just as many people do multiple times during their lives.
Making appropriate career choices even when you are undecided can be pretty easy if you are willing to follow the suggestions provided. Using the help of a career counselor may seem like an easy option.
However, you are required to understand that the final decision about the type of career you want to be involved in will depend on your choices and the career counselor can only guide you through the same process which has been described above.
