Makhdoom Sahib (RA) torch bearer for humanity, spirituality in Kashmir: Hami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 02:
Karwan-e-Islami patron Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami Friday paid rich tributes to Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom Sahib (RA) popularly known as Sultan-ul-Arifeen on his annual Urs and described him as a great spiritual leader and social reformer, who worked hard to spread Islam in its true and pristine form.
Alama Hami said Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom also known as Mehboob-ul- Alam during his lifetime laid stress on Islamic teachings, humanity, kindness, brotherhood and social service and helped in creating an atmosphere of justice and fair play.
Paying glowing tributes to the saint for his valuable religious and social services, Alama Hami lauded the role Hazrat-e-Sultan-ul-Arifeen (RA) in character building of Kashmiri Muslims.
He said Hazrat-e-Sultan-ul-Arifeen (RA) played a vital role in the diffusion of religious and spiritual education, social and political consciousness among Kashmiri Muslims. Alama Hami said that Sultanul Arifeen was in real terms the decedents of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings continue to act as a torch bearer for the Muslims living in Kashmir.
Alama Hami appealed Muslims of Kashmir to learn from the teachings of the Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib, adding, by following his teachings, people of Kashmir can tackle various problems including social evil like moral degradation and waywardness, suicides, consumption of liquor and drugs, domestic violence and crime against women and other evils and fulfill their religious responsibilities. He said it’s high time to take forward the mission of the revered saint. While talking about the huge contributions of Ashah Imam Ahmad Raza Khan Barelvi (RA), Alama Hami said that Imam Ahmed Raza unveiled the chapters in Islam which were hidden till centuries together.
He said remembering Imam Ahmed Raza on his Urs reflects that the great Islamic scholar has worked tremendously on various fronts of Islam and made people understand the real meaning of love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Pertinently, Alama Hami has been selected for the annual Aala Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza International ward.