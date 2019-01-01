Make Works Divisions co-terminus with district boundaries: Kansal to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal on Monday directed to firm-up the roadmap for rationalization of field-level Works Divisions of Power, R&B, PHE and I&FC Departments.
According to an official, Commissioner Secretary, R&B, Khurshid Ahmad Shah,Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Secretary PHE, I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Director General, Perspective Planning, Shahzada Bilal, Chief Engineers and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
Chief Engineers and other concerned officers of Kashmir Division attended the meeting via videoconferencing.
The Principal Secretary, directed for submitting a report regarding rationalization of Works Divisions within 10 days, the meeting decided that the report should be divided into four parts as Part –I will indicate what departments have done regarding the rationalization, Part-II will indicate proposals submitted for rationalization.
While in, Part-III possibilities of creating new division will be mentioned and In Part-IV all concerned officers will go for ground exercise to identify the need of rationalization as per the convenience and demand of public.
It was decided in the meeting that the Engineering Departments should start the process for rationalization of their Works Division to make them co-terminus with the district boundaries which will facilitate the smooth functioning of these divisions for public convenience.
Furthermore, it was decided that departments shall explore further possibility of making Works Divisions/Sub-Divisions of various sectors like Power, PHE, I&FC, R&B, compatible with each other.
Chief Engineers were asked to hold internal meetings upto the Sub Division Level, to work-out the rationalization programme with focus on internal adjustments rather than on new creation of posts.
Kansal said that the people face inconveniences as they have to approach other district offices to avail benefits of schemes and other services being provided by government agencies for development and welfare of general public.
He directed concerned officers to sensitize officers regarding the measures required to be taken to rationalize Works Division keeping in view public demands and convenience.