July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Make Solid Waste Management people’s movement: Div Com to officers

 Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed concerned officers and Deputy Commissioners to make Solid Waste Management (SWM) a people's movement by taking the issues, concerns and management of solid waste to citizens at grass-root level.
The Divisional Commissioner gave these directions while reviewing the implementation of SWM under rules issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change.
The meeting was informed that the rules are now applicable beyond municipal areas and have included urban agglomerations, census towns, notified industrial townships, areas under the control of Indian Railways, airports, special economic zones, places of pilgrimage, religious and historical importance, State and Central Government organisations in their ambit.
It was further informed that major highlights of the SWM Rules are the Segregation at source, collection and disposal of sanitary waste, collect back scheme for packaging waste, user fee for collection, waste processing and treatment, promoting use of compost, promotion of waste to energy, revision of parameters and existing standards, management of waste in hilly areas and constitution of a Central Monitoring Committee.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed on a massive awareness campaign in association with communities, NGOs, students and other stakeholders.
He directed all Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable land in all areas which are falling under Municipal Committees for the Solid Waste Management on scientific disposal and immediately furnish a report as per prescribed proforma to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for necessary action.
The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that government is committed to segregate SWM on scientific lines so that inhabitants of the capital city, towns and villages do not face any inconvenience and Kashmir will become a pollution free zone.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Regional Director Pollution Control Board, Superintending Engineer LAWDA, Deputy Director Urban Local Bodies, Senior Officers of Srinagar Development Authority and other concerned officers were present in the meeting where as all other Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated the meeting through video conferencing.

 

