Make schools all weather Institutions and reduce the Prolonged Vacations

July 29, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

Very recently, we witnessed a lot of hue and cry over the extension of summer vacations in the schools of Kashmir zone. Different parent associations were demanding the extension because the soaring temperature in the valley had made parents of the wards worried and apprehensive about the well-being of their wards in the schools because there is no provision of weather combatant classrooms in our schools. Authorities were in dilemma because different opinions were popping in from different quarters. Some were justifying the extension while as others were against it.

Many citizens were seen taunting teachers as if the teachers are shirkers and lazy to attend their duties. I believe that our state is the only region of the world where different decisions regarding our education are politically motivated and influenced by social media. Every Tom, Dick and Harry delivers sermons without having any knowledge about the infrastructure available in our schools. Let people know that our teachers are dedicated and honest enough to work in any weather and climate. We have schools in the areas where temperature dips down to -40 degree Celsius; we have teachers working in the schools at exceedingly high altitudes. Let me tell these propagandists and so-called intellectuals that vacations in schools are meant for children, not for teachers. But, have you ever given a serious thought to the infrastructure and facilities available in our schools.

Healthcare Institutions Particularly our tertiary care hospitals run 24*7 throughout the year because any break would mean the compromise with the lives of the people. And we know the facilities available in these Institutions. Here, I am not talking about the medical technology available in these Institutions but proper heating and cooling arrangements. Yes, these Institutions are all-weather places which make them convenient for the workforce and the patients. Had not been these hospitals all-weather Institutions, it would have been extremely difficult for the workforce to give their 100% and work 24*7.

We all know the conditions of our school buildings. Many of the buildings are either without windows and doors or without window panes. Even some of the schools are without ceilings and roofs. Many schools operate from tin sheds and tents. The furnishing and matting in these schools is of very poor quality. Most of the schools are without electricity connections. Prior to recently concluded parliament elections, almost all the schools were without electricity connections but, thanks to these elections that some schools got electrified.

The vacations become inevitable in such circumstances because you can't see the children falling prey to extreme and harsh weather conditions. Show me a single household where fans are not working 24*7 during this sizzling weather. Affluent and economically well-off families have air-conditioned rooms to relieve and relax during the scorching heat. When you can't switch off your fan for a moment, then how can you expect a teacher to work in a room without any such provision? Let's leave teachers aside, how can delicate children bear such drastic climatic conditions? We don't want air-conditioners to be installed in our classrooms but at least, have fans in our schools, and I assure you that no one will ask for a single day of summer vacations though children need a break from their routine work to relax their minds and bodies because vacations are a source of pleasure derivation which is important and essential for the overall development of a child.

Our valley is conflict hit for almost last three decades. We lose many working days to strikes, encounters, crackdowns and dharnas. And the prolonged winter vacations add salt to the injuries. The big winter break is detrimental in the poor academic show of our schools. We need to devise something out of box: if we are serious enough to improve our poor educational scenario in the state. Though we can't avoid untoward incidents in our valley but we can certainly increase the number of working days in our schools. Yes, by curtailing the prolonged winter break, we can achieve the desired results. It is extremely difficult to do, but not impossible. We have had winter tutorials in our schools for more than last couple of years. These tutorials were different from routine schooling given their duration and modus operandi. And this initiative won a lot of public admiration. I don't want the absolute cancellation of winter vacations, because vacations are very important to overcome and reduce the academic burden and boredom. I just want to minimize it to a solitary month of January which is probably the coldest month of the year.

Though one month’s break seems insufficient but I have already apprised my readers about the probability of loss of instructional days to the current turmoil in the valley. Let authorities close Schools for winter vacations from 1st January to 31st January every year. Authorities should provide proper heating arrangements in all the schools to continue the process of education to compensate the academic losses. Let our schools be all weather Institutions. We don't want gas heaters or central heating system in our schools. We just want firewood heaters and woolen furnishing to keep our children warm. And it is easily affordable for authorities. It will certainly recompense the educational losses we lose to conflict and violence in the valley. It is quite possible for our children to attend the schools during snow because snow won't deter our children from attending the schools as most of the schools are at their door steps. I request all those pseudo intellectuals who issue decrees against teachers, to build pressure on the authorities to minimize the king-sized vacations.

People at the helm of affairs can do it provided they are sincere. We can change the traditional system, and it is necessary to make a change in the system because socio-economic and political scenario of our state has changed a lot during the last three decades.

We can't keep pace with the rest of the world if we continue with archaic and obsolete methods. Competition levels have risen by manifolds. Unorthodox steps are the need of the hour. Let's say good bye to prolonged vacations which eat up the most of our precious academic calendar. We must ensure the maximum number of instructional days in our schools. There is no silver lining in the hands of teachers. They can help you to achieve the set targets and goals if there is conducive atmosphere in our schools to work in. NCR Delhi is a glaring example where government Schools have gone through exemplary changes.

(Author is a Teacher and Columnist)

mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com