Make public commitment to retain Article 35-A: CPI (M) to GoI

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Feb 25:
The CPI (M) Monday demanded that the Government of India (GoI) make a public commitment to retain Article 35A in the Constitution that provides special privileges to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and opposed any move to interfere with it.
"People of Jammu and Kashmir and shades of political opinion there are highly perturbed by reports of efforts to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution. The Politbureau of the CPI(M) expresses its strong opposition to the move to interfere with Article 35A. It calls upon the central government to make a public commitment that the Article will be retained intact in the Constitution," the party said in a statement.
It also asked the GoI government to make its position clear on the matter.
The apex court is scheduled to hear petitions challenging Article 35-A soon this week.
Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.