June 28, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Make people aware of Govt schemes to win their trust: Shah tells BJP workers

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday directed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to work at grassroots level and make people aware of the various government schemes to win their trust.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that Shah stressed that Kashmiris should know about the welfare policies of the Government of India (GoI) so that it could generate a good faith among people towards the government.
“He (Shah) was very keen to highlight GoI’s development and welfare schemes. He asked party cadres to meet people and apprise them how the government has ruled out various policies for their benefit,” they said.
Citing example of government’s ‘Back to Village’ programme, Shah asked the party workers to help it to reach out across all the villages.
As per the party sources, Shah also asked BJP members to gear up for the upcoming assembly polls and try to create a BJP wave in Kashmir also like in Jammu and Ladakh.
Shah is known for his administrative skills and played a pivotal role in BJP’s massive win in recently concluded parliamentary polls.
The party won all three parliamentary seats in Jammu and Ladakh. However, the BJP drew zero in Kashmir.
Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Kashmir, also met the families of BJP workers killed in militancy related incidents across the state.
This was Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as Home Minister of India.
Sources said Shah also talked about bringing peace and stability in Kashmir.
“He said the GoI is doing its best to end violence in the valley and will take all measures to bring peace in the valley,” they said.

 

 

 

 

