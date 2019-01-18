Make online public services more effective, user-friendly: Sharma to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 17:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, on Thursday called for making the online public services more effective by adding latest technological tools for the ease of users.
According to an official, the Advisor was speaking at a meeting of the senior functionaries of Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Information Technology department, convened to review the provision of the online services including Online Building permissions besides online birth and death certificates available for the public.
The official added that the meeting was attended by Secretary, Information Technology, Saugat Biswas, Secretary, H&UDD, Anil Gupta, Additional Secretary, H&UDD, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali Choudhary, State Informatics Officer, Abhay Kumar and other concerned officers.
The Advisor was briefed about the present process of online building permissions and was informed that the online portal of H&UDD requires adding of some more features and shifting the portal to cloud server to make it more efficient and user friendly.
The Advisor sought recommendations from the concerned departments regarding shifting of the H&UDD online portal server.
The Advisor asked the concerned officers to study the online services being provided by other states like Delhi where huge amount of work has been done in this regard. He was also briefed about the existing servers not linked with cloud.
The Advisor stressed on allied departments to provide NOCs for building permissions within the set timelines for timely grant of permissions.
The Advisor further enquired about other online public services and status of online services in Municipalities and rural areas.
The Advisor said that NIC has a great role to play to ensure that the latest technology in all areas of IT is available to its users.
He asked Housing and Urban Development Department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Information Technology department to conduct regular review meetings for evolving better synergy.
At the outset, the Advisor was briefed about the overall working of NIC in the State and the projects undertaken by it. It was informed that NIC is providing network backbone and e-Governance support to State Government, Central Governments, District Administrations and other Government bodies. The NIC assists in implementing Information Technology Projects, in close collaboration with Central and State Governments for improvement in Government services and wider transparency of national and local Governments under centrally sponsored schemes and Central sector schemes and projects.