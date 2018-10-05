Make Kashmiri subject compulsory at secondary level: KLUJK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
Members of the Kashmiri Language Union Jammu and Kashmir (KLUJK) on Thursday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar to demand Kashmiri subject be made compulsory in secondary level in government and private schools of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Kashmiri subject must be made compulsory at the secondary level and posts against Rehbar-e-Zuban scheme must be created on the pattern of Rehber-e-Taleem,” the protesters said.
According to the protesting unemployed qualified Kashmiri language aspirants more than two thousand degree holders have been deprived by the administration.
“We will go on a hunger strike if demands are not accepted within 10 days,” they said.
They demanded that the department should make arrangements for the teaching of the languages in all schools across the state from the next session. “Posts should be made available for teachers to teach the regional languages,” Sofi Hilal, General Secretary of the Union said.
The move will also become a source of employment for the hundreds of Kashmiri language degree holders who are in search of livelihood,” Hilal added. (CNS)