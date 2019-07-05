Make handicrafts zero tax industry: CCIK

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Associated Chamber of Commerce & Industry-Kashmir (CCIK) has urged the governor administraion to urge GST council for withdawing any tax on hanidcrats.

It said handicrats is a works of small and marginal artisans.

It said Goods and Services Tax (GST) was craftily and surreptitiously extended to Kashmir paving way for total erosion of fiscal autonomy of the State.

In a statement, CCIK said it looks the business community are holding the second death anniversary of the erosion of State’s fiscal autonomy on the 7th of July.

“This is how it has worked out and make no mistake that it shall continue to work out in the similar fashion and style in future as well.”

It said State government has no authority to repeal or delete any rules of the GST regime.

“It is the GST Council which is the lord and master to do it. Kashmir is represented presently by the Advisor of the concerned department in the GST Council.”

“Handicrafts in Kashmir are mainly done by cottage industry, which is manned by artisans of lower incomes. Kashmir handicrafts are known and famous world over for works of art by the artisans with their hands.”

It said GST is a burden on this work of art and is equivalent to applying tax on the hands of these artisans which is unacceptable. “GST has made their lives miserable and impossible.”

CCIK suggested that this tax on handicrafts should be got withdrawn and done away with so that the it become Zero Tax Industry.