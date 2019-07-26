Make Gulmarg eco-friendly, stop pollution: HC to GDA

July 26, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

‘Impose tax on fast food manufacturing companies’

High Court Wednesday directed Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) to impose tax on fast food manufacturing companies that tend to cause environmental degradation at the tourist spot.

The direction was passed after Chief Executive Officer (CEO) GDA informed Court that large percentage of the solid waste is generated, on account of the wrappers and containers of chips, biscuits, snacks and soft drink cans manufactured by multinational companies.

“These wrappers and containers are made from non-biodegradable material including metal, aluminum foil, and plastics. The other large component of solid waste generated is plastic waste from the plastic bottles used to market water, soft drinks etc.,” he submitted before HC.

The Court directed the CEO, GDA to identify and call upon all companies and evaluate a mechanism by which these polluting companies can be called upon to contribute to Waste Management in Gulmarg.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar remarked that there is no reason as to why all these companies should not be called upon to utilize the statutory mandated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), allocations towards the pollution which is being generated in Kashmir because of their activity.

The Court directed the CEO to call upon all the representatives of manufacturers of such companies for paying tax towards the GDA to keep the resort free from plastic and polythene waste.

HC said the issue of Solid Waste Generation and its management in Gulmarg—a mountainous region—is extremely critical and both solid and liquid waste management causes problems.

“Having regard to the well-established principles of environmental jurisprudence, that is the polluter pays principle for the cost of the environmental degradation, we see no reason as to why the manufacturers of these items which are packed in polluting material do not contribute to the reduction of the Solid Wastes in the mountainous as well as the management of the Solid Waste which is generated,” the bench observed.

In this regard, the Court directed CEO to join the Secretary of the District State Legal Services Authority in the conceptualization of the programme as well as the implementation thereof.

The GDA was also directed to place before the court the Disability Audit, of the area before the next date. The Court has listed the matter on 14 August 2019.

Meanwhile, the objections were filed by Tourism department in an application, stating that the request of the applicant, Kings Lay Hotel, for alternate land does not fall within any scheme and there is no provision for the same.

On the other hand, the applicant counsel, Z.A Shah, while placing reliance on the provisions of the Development Act 1970, which protects existing users, pointed out that Kings Lay Hotel is an old property which was gutted in fire in 2014.

“The applicant is not being permitted to reconstruct the hotel for the reason that the official respondents that is GDA and Building Operation Controlling Authority (BOCA) are observing that its site ‘falls in contradictory land as per the Draft Master Plan 2032,” he submitted.

The court after hearing the counsels, observed that the issue which is raised deserves to be examined by the Chief Town Planner, Kashmir.

“The Master Plan has made no provision with regard to existing usage which may be in contradiction with the usage which is prescribed under the Master Plan,” it said.

In this regard, Court directed Chief Town Planner to examine the position and if necessary, take appropriate steps for effecting amendments, if necessary, to the Master Plan.